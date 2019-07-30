sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

49,56 Euro		+1,125
+2,32 %
WKN: 853687 ISIN: JP3435000009 Ticker-Symbol: SON1 
Aktie:
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
SONY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SONY CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,815
49,215
10:11
48,50
48,995
10:11
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SONY CORPORATION
SONY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SONY CORPORATION49,56+2,32 %
FN Beta