

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese consumer electronics maker Sony Corp. (SON.L, SNE) reported that its net income attributable to stockholders for the first-quarter declined to 152.12 billion yen or 119.22 yen per share from 226.45 billion yen or 174.80 yen per share in the previous year.



But, operating income grew to 230.93 billion yen from 195.01 billion yen in the prior year.



Quarterly sales and operating revenue declined to 1.93 trillion yen from 1.95 trillion yen last year.



The company cut its sales and operating revenue outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 to 8.60 trillion yen from the prior range of 8.80 trillion yen, due to lower-than-expected sales in the Game & Network Services and Electronics Products & Solutions segments.



The company still expects annual net income attributable to stockholders of 500 billion yen, and operating income of 810 billion yen.



