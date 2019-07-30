

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Jupiter Fund Management Plc. (JUP.L) reported Tuesday that its first-half profit before tax decreased 16 percent to 81.4 million pounds from last year's 96.5 million pounds. Basic earnings per share fell 13 percent to 15.1 pence from 17.3 pence a year ago.



Net management fees declined 8 percent to 182.9 million pounds from prior year's 199.2 million pounds.



Assets under management grew 8 percent to 45.9 billion pounds from prior year's 48.2 billion pounds.



Further, the company announced interim dividend per share of 7.9 pence, same as last year.



Looking ahead, Chief Executive Officer Andrew Formica said, 'We anticipate continued progression on cost reduction, but not at the expense of investment, which could ultimately deliver higher returns to our shareholders. Delivering growth through investment excellence remains our priority and we look to achieve this through our active, high-conviction approach and client-centric culture.'



