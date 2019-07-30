

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Elementis plc. (ELM.L) reported that its profit attributable to equity holders of the parent for the six-month ended 30 June 2019 increased to $40.2 million from $30.8 million last year. Earnings per share were 6.8 cents for the period compared to 6.0 cents in the prior period.



Profit before income tax was $48.6 million up from $46.8 million in the previous year.



Group adjusted operating profit on continuing operations was $64.1 million, compared to $67.6 million in the same period last year, a decrease of 5%, and 2% excluding currency movements. Decreased adjusted operating profit was the result of weak demand and destocking, particularly in the first-quarter, offset by six months of Talc operating profit.



Group revenue from continuing operations for the first six months of 2019 was $449.7 million, an increase of 7%, or 10% excluding currency movements. The increase in revenue was a result of six months contribution from the recently acquired Talc business and growth in the Energy business, offset by lower revenue in Personal Care, Coatings and Chromium.



The company declared an interim dividend of 2.80 cents per share, up from 2.70 cents per share in the previous year, which will be paid on 27 September 2019 to shareholders on the register on 6 September 2019.



Overall the Board continues to anticipate that the Group will deliver strategic and financial progress in 2019, broadly in line with expectations, with a continuing focus on strong cash generation.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX