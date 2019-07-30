

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary gross wages rose in May after slowing in the previous month, the data from the Central Statistical Office said on Tuesday.



The gross wages rose to 11.2 percent year-on-year in May, following a 9.0 percent in April. In February, wages was 10.2 percent.



New earnings rose 11.2 percent annually in June from 9.0 in the preceding month.



In the January to May period, gross wages grew by 10.6 percent and net earning rose by 10.7 percent, from the same period previous year.



