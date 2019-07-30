

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks tumbled on Tuesday as weak consumer confidence data as well as disappointing earnings updates from Bayer and Lufthansa soured sentiment.



The benchmark DAX was down 125 points or 1 percent at 12,292 after finishing marginally lower the previous day.



Bayer shares fell 3.6 percent. The pharmaceutical giant has warned that its full-year earnings target had become harder to reach and that thousands more plaintiffs are filing lawsuits related to its Roundup weedkiller.



Lufthansa plunged 5.4 percent after the airline posted a decline in second-quarter earnings and warned that business trends could deteriorate further in the second half.



HeidelbergCement fell nearly 2 percent after its first-half profit was impaired by non-recurring effect.



Shares of RWE AG advanced 1.5 percent. The utility firm has raised its forecast for fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings.



Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA slumped 6.7 percent after its second-quarter net income decreased 74 percent to 254 million euros from 994 million euros last year.



Dialog Semiconductor gained 1 percent after it gave an upbeat forecast for revenues and profit.



In economic releases, Germany's consumer confidence is set to fall in August on fears of a recession, survey data from the market research group GfK showed.



The forward-looking consumer sentiment index came in at 9.7 in August versus 9.8 in July. This was the third decline in succession and the lowest since April 2017.



