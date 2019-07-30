

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer goods company Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL) announced Tuesday the appointment of Ravi Saligram as President and Chief Executive Officer, and a member of its Board of Directors, effective October 2.



In late June, Newell Brands had appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Christopher Peterson as interim CEO following the retirement of Michael Polk as President and CEO. Polk has been the company's President and CEO since 2011 and a member of the Newell Brands Board of Directors since 2009.



Saligram is currently Chief Executive Officer and a director of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. Prior to that, he served as Chief Executive Officer of OfficeMax Inc., exiting the company after his successful championship of the merger of equals with Office Depot.



From 2003 through 2010, Saligram served in executive management positions with ARAMARK Corp.



