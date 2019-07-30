sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

17,706 Euro		-0,688
-3,74 %
WKN: A0DQGM ISIN: US4470111075 Ticker-Symbol: HTR 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HUNTSMAN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HUNTSMAN CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,704
18,144
13:03
17,714
18,02
13:03
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HUNTSMAN CORPORATION
HUNTSMAN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HUNTSMAN CORPORATION17,706-3,74 %
FN Beta