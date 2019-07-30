

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntsman Corp. (HUN) announced earnings for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit came in at $110 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $414 million, or $1.71 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Huntsman Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $146 million or $0.63 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.8% to $2.19 billion from $2.40 billion last year.



Huntsman Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $146 Mln. vs. $246 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.63 vs. $1.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.64 -Revenue (Q2): $2.19 Bln vs. $2.40 Bln last year.



