

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York State has decriminalized the recreational use of marijuana by signing a bill by Governor Andrew Cuomo. With the change, possession of a small amount of the drug in the state would now be a violation of the law rather than a criminal charge.



The state's existing marijuana laws have affected African American and Latino communities for years. The new law reduces the penalty for unlawful possession of marijuana to a violation punishable by a fine, and would address racial and ethnic disparities.



Cuomo, who is said to be aiming for the full legalization of the drug, said in a Twitter post, 'I just signed legislation decriminalizing marijuana use in New York & creating a process for expunging past convictions. Communities of color have been disproportionately impacted by laws governing marijuana for far too long, and today we are ending this injustice.'



Under the new legislation, there will be no criminal penalties for possession of any amount of marijuana under two ounces. People with possession of less than one ounce of marijuana will have to pay a fine of up to $50, while possession of two ounces will a fine of up to $200. The law is expected to me made effective in 30 days.



The Governor had first proposed the further decriminalization of the drug in 2013, and again in the FY2020 Budget.



Among US states, New York is the 16th one to decriminalize the drug's use, while certain other states and the Districts of Columbia have legalized its personal use.



