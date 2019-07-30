

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were moving lower on Tuesday, although U.K. markets held largely steady amid a sinking pound on hard Brexit fears.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was down 0.7 percent at 387.97 as weak data, mixed earnings and intensifying fears of a no-deal Brexit under Johnson's leadership dented sentiment.



The German DAX was losing 1.2 percent and France's CAC 40 index was down 0.7 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was marginally higher.



British energy giant BP jumped 3 percent after its second-quarter profits topped forecasts.



On the other hand, British Gas parent Centrica lost 14 percent after slashing dividend and announcing the departure of its chief executive.



Precious metals mining company Fresnillo plunged more than 9 percent after its first-half profit fell by more than two-thirds.



Provident Financial shares rallied 3.7 percent. The sub-prime lender said it aims to return its troubled home credit unit to profit in the second half of 2020.



Consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser lost 2.6 percent after lowering its FY19 revenue outlook.



Capgemini Group shares rallied 3.2 percent. The French consulting, technology and outsourcing services firm reported that its net profit, Group share, for the first half rose by 23 percent to 388 million euros.



Electric utility Engie declined 1.2 percent despite the company confirming its guidance for 2019 group net recurring income of 2.5-2.7 billion euros.



Industrial gases provider Air Liquide added 2.1 percent after reporting a rise in first-half profit.



Bayer shares fell 3.7 percent. The German pharmaceutical giant has warned that its full-year earnings target had become harder to reach and that thousands more plaintiffs are filing lawsuits related to its Roundup weedkiller.



Lufthansa plunged 6 after the airline posted a decline in second-quarter earnings and warned that business trends could deteriorate further in the second half.



HeidelbergCement fell 3.3 percent after its first-half profit was impaired by non-recurring effect.



Shares of RWE AG advanced 1.3 percent. The utility firm has raised its forecast for fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings.



Dialog Semiconductor gained 1.2 percent after it gave an upbeat forecast for revenues and profit.



In economic releases, Eurozone economic confidence weakened to the lowest since March 2016, reflecting weakness across industry, services, retail trade and construction, survey results from European Commission showed.



The economic confidence index fell to 102.7 in July from 103.3 in June. This was the lowest since March 2016, when the reading was 102.3.



Germany's consumer confidence is set to fall in August on fears of a recession, survey data from the market research group GfK showed.



The forward-looking consumer sentiment index came in at 9.7 in August versus 9.8 in July. This was the third decline in succession and the lowest since April 2017.



French GDP grew 0.2 percent sequentially in the second quarter, slower than the 0.3 percent expansion seen in the first quarter, data from the statistical office Insee showed. The growth rate was forecast to remain unchanged at 0.3 percent.



