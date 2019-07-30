

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eaton Corp. (ETN) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $636 million, or $1.50 per share. This compares with $610 million, or $1.39 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Eaton Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $650 million or $1.53 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $5.53 billion from $5.49 billion last year.



Eaton Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $650 Mln. vs. $610 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.53 vs. $1.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.51 -Revenue (Q2): $5.53 Bln vs. $5.49 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.77 - $5.97



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX