

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CNX) announced a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $162.48 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $42.01 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, CONSOL Energy Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $12.49 million or $0.06 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 50.5% to $605.03 million from $402.12 million last year.



CONSOL Energy Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $12.49 Mln. vs. $61.57 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.06 vs. $0.29 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $605.03 Mln vs. $402.12 Mln last year.



