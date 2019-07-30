

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ametek Inc. (AME) reported earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $215.50 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $193.86 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $1.29 billion from $1.21 billion last year.



Ametek Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.05 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.02 -Revenue (Q2): $1.29 Bln vs. $1.21 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.00 to $1.02 Full year EPS guidance: $4.04 to $4.10



