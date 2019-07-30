sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

196,76 Euro		-0,68
-0,34 %
WKN: 898123 ISIN: US9418481035 Ticker-Symbol: WAZ 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WATERS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WATERS CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
180,90
189,50
13:34
185,26
188,78
13:14
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WATERS CORPORATION
WATERS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WATERS CORPORATION196,76-0,34 %
FN Beta