

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's import prices declined in June, figures from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.



The import price index dropped 1.2 percent year-on-year in June, after a 0.5 percent rise in May.



Among the main industrial groups, prices for mining and quarrying products increased by 6.1 percent. While, prices for crude petroleum and natural gas, and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning declined by 24.0 percent and 16.3 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, import prices fell 0.8 percent in June, following a 0.1 percent decrease in the preceding month.



