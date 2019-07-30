

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer confidence rose in July, data from Statistics Portugal showed on Tuesday.



The consumer confidence index rose to minus 8.0 in July from minus 8.3 in June.



The economic sentiment indicator fell to 2.3 in July from 2.4 in the preceding month.



The manufacturing confidence indicator dropped to minus 3.7 in July from minus 3.4 in the prior month.



While the morale reflecting the trade sector increased to 3.1 in July from 2.7 in the previous month.



The confidence indicator for services and construction fell to 13.4 and minus 12.8, respectively.



