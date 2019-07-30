

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Corning Inc. (GLW) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $92 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $738 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Corning Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $410 million or $0.45 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $2.94 billion from $2.75 billion last year.



Corning Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $410 Mln. vs. $359 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.45 vs. $0.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q2): $2.94 Bln vs. $2.75 Bln last year.



