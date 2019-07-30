

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal industrial production declined further in June, while retail sales growth rose, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production declined 5.8 percent annually in June, following a 0.4 percent fall in May.



Manufacturing industry dropped a 3.7 percent annually in June, after a 0.1 percent rise in the prior month.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production fell 4.5 percent in June, following a 0.4 fall in the previous month.



Separate data from Statistics Portugal showed that the retail sales rose 4.5 percent year-on-year in June, following a 4.3 percent in May.



On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 0.9 percent in June, reversing a 1.3 percent in the prior month.



Another data from Statistics Portugal showed that the jobless rate remained steady at 6.6 percent in May.



