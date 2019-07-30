

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) released a profit for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit totaled $332 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $531 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $602 million or $1.18 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.6% to $4.35 billion from $3.73 billion last year.



Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $602 Mln. vs. $562 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.18 vs. $1.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.13 -Revenue (Q2): $4.35 Bln vs. $3.73 Bln last year.



