

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Incyte Corporation (INCY) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $105.32 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $52.39 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Incyte Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $162.47 million or $0.75 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $529.93 million from $521.52 million last year.



Incyte Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $162.47 Mln. vs. $135.99 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.75 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.48 -Revenue (Q2): $529.93 Mln vs. $521.52 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1.61 - $1.65 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX