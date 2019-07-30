

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) revealed earnings for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $44.48 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $103.10 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $51.98 million or $0.36 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.0% to $685.24 million from $761.03 million last year.



Vishay Intertechnology Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $51.98 Mln. vs. $85.65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.36 vs. $0.54 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q2): $685.24 Mln vs. $761.03 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $600 to $640 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX