

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) announced a profit for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $153 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $269 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $294 million or $0.58 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Public Service Enterprise Group Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $294 Mln. vs. $325 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.58 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.61



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.15 - $3.35



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX