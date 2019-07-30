

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece producer prices declined for the first time this year in June, the Hellenic Statistical Authority reported Tuesday.



Producer prices declined 1.8 percent year-on-year in June, reversing a 0.1 percent rise in May. This was the first decrease seen so far in 2019.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 2.3 percent, bigger than the 0.7 percent fall seen in May. Prices decreased the most in six months.



Producer prices in the domestic market decreased 1.2 percent and that in non-domestic market fell 3.8 percent annually in June.



