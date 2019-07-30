

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) reported a profit for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $200 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $254 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Ares Capital Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $0.49 vs. $0.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.44



