

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The September edition of Britain's Vogue magazine will have a guest editor; Duchess of Sussex Meghan Merkel.



It is a special issue, focusing on 15 women who 'break barriers', including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern who gave birth to a baby girl last month.



She is the only elected head of government to give birth while in office after Benazir Bhutto in 1990.



The edition, entitled 'Forces For Change', features inspirational stories of 'brilliant female change-makers who are set to re-shape society in radical and positive ways', according to the fashion magazine.



The others who grace the collage cover are 16 year-old climate change activist Greta Thunberg; actress and body positivity activist Jamela Jamil; 81 year-old iconic actress Jane Fonda; Laverne Cox, who becomes the first trans person to feature on Vogue; Adwoa Aboah, the mental health campaigner and model; Adut Akech, the former refugee and model; Ramla Ali, the former refugee and boxer; Sinéad Burke, the diversity advocate and lecturer; and Gemma Chan, the campaigner and actor.



Also included are Hollywood heroin and women's rights advocate Salma Hayek; Francesca Hayward, the Royal Ballet principal dancer and actress; author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie; Yara Shahidi, the youth voting activist and actor; and Christy Turlington Burns, the maternal health advocate and model.



The hard cover will have a sixteenth vacant spot with a silver reflective mirror, which shows the face of the reader.



The women were handpicked by the Duchess and Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, a process that began in January.



'What changes do you want to see in the world?'. That was the question that The Duchess of Sussex and Vogue posed to the 15 women with unique causes.



All of them, in their reply, 'remain convinced that the world can be remade only if we harness our collective power,' Vogue said.



Meghan, who is married to Prince Harry, gave birth to their first child in May.



'These last seven months have been a rewarding process, curating and collaborating with Edward Enninful, British Vogue's editor-in-chief, to take the year's most-read fashion issue and steer its focus to the values, causes and people making impact in the world today,' the Duchess said.



The issue also comprises an intimate insight into the Duchess's world, and a conversation between her and former US First Lady Michelle Obama.



As a gesture of humility, The Duchess of Sussex preferred herself not featured on the cover.



The cover was photographed by Peter Lindbergh.



The September issue is set for release on news stands and digital download on August 2.



