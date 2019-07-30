

HARRISON (dpa-AFX) - Mastercard Incorporated (MA) reported earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $2.05 billion, or $2.00 per share. This compares with $1.57 billion, or $1.50 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Mastercard Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $1.94 billion or $1.89 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.0% to $4.11 billion from $3.67 billion last year.



Mastercard Incorporated earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.94 Bln. vs. $1.74 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.89 vs. $1.66 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.82 -Revenue (Q2): $4.11 Bln vs. $3.67 Bln last year.



