

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) released a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $117.1 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $109.0 million, or $1.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Ralph Lauren Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $141.5 million or $1.77 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $1.43 billion from $1.39 billion last year.



Ralph Lauren Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $141.5 Mln. vs. $127.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.77 vs. $1.54 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.66 -Revenue (Q1): $1.43 Bln vs. $1.39 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX