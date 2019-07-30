

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Personal Income and Outlays for June, Consumer Confidence for July and Pending Home Sales Index for June are the major economic announcements on Tuesday. FOMC meeting began



Asian shares finished higher, while European shares are trading in the red.



President Trump's tweets ripping off China ahead of trade negotiations might be influencing the market. President said there is no signs of purchase of agricultural goods from U.S. as China promised.



The escalating tension in U.K.'s political scenario ahead of Brexit is closely monitored by investors.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest Wall Street to open in negative territory.



As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were slipping 103 points, the S&P 500 futures were shedding 14.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were falling 55.00 points.



U.S. stocks closed broadly down. The Dow inched up 28.90 points or 0.1 percent to 27,221.35. The Nasdaq fell 36.88 points or 0.4 percent to 8,293.33 and the S&P 500 dipped 4.89 points or 0.2 percent to 3,020.97.



On the economic front, the Commerce Departments Personal Income and Outlays for June will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.3 percent, down from 0.5 percent.



Redbook data for the week will be released at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week, the Store Sales were up 4.9 percent.



Standard & Poor's Corelogic Case-Shiller HPI for May will be revealed at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.2 percent. The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence for July will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 125.0, while it was 121.5 in the prior month. National Association of Realtors' Pending Home Sales Index for June will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a growth of 0.5 percent, much lower that 1.1 percent increase in May.



In the corporate sector, Procter & Gamble Co. reported an increase in fourth-quarter core earnings per share, driven by strong organic sales growth and core operating margin expansion. Currency-neutral core earnings per share were up 26 percent from the prior year. Excluding items, organic sales climbed seven percent, supported by a three percent increase in organic volume.



Core earnings per share was $1.10 compared to $0.94 in the previous year. Currency-neutral core earnings per share for the quarter was $1.18. Fourth-quarter net loss per share was $2.12, significantly below prior year due to the one-time, non-cash charge to adjust the carrying value of Gillette Shave Care goodwill and trade name intangible assets. Net sales for the fourth quarter were $17.1 billion, an increase of four percent versus the prior year. Excluding the impacts of foreign exchange, acquisitions and divestitures, organic sales progressed seven percent.



Asian stocks rose on Tuesday. Chinese stocks rose on the day. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index closed up 11.33 points or 0.39 percent at 2,952.34 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 0.14 percent at 28,146.50. Japanese shares advanced. The Nikkei average gained 92.51 points or 0.43 percent to finish at 21,709.31 while the broader Topix index ended 0.45 percent higher at 1,575.58.



Australian markets hit a record high in intraday trade. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index hit a record high of 6,875.50 earlier in the session before ending the day up 19.30 points or 0.28 percent at 6,845.10. The broader All Ordinaries index ended up 16.90 points or 0.24 percent at 6,928.30.



European shares are trading mostly lower. The CAC 40 of France is falling 84.75 points or 1.51 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 278.74 points or 2.22 percent. FTSE 100 of England is slipping 13.59 points or 0.18 percent. Swiss Market Index is down 78.21 points or 0.78 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50, that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is currently down 1.64 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX