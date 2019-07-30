

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google Cloud, a unit of Google, and VMware Inc. (VMW) announced an expansion of their strategic partnership by announcing a new service that will allow organizations to run their VMware workloads in Google Cloud Platform or GCP.



The Google Cloud VMware Solution by CloudSimple will offer customers the choice and flexibility to run VMware workloads on-premises, in a hybrid architecture, or in the cloud.



The solution will leverage VMware Cloud Foundation infrastructure software, deployed on GCP, and designed and operated by CloudSimple, a VMware Cloud Verified partner.



The service includes VMware vSphere, vSAN and NSX deployed in GCP and operated by CloudSimple.



Google Cloud said it will provide the first line of support by working with CloudSimple to help enable customers to receive product support experience and their business-critical applications are supported with SLAs that enterprise customers require.



'Customers increasingly want to run their mission-critical workloads, including those from VMware, in Google Cloud. We're delighted to partner with VMware to support these workloads, enabling customers to leverage Google Cloud's core competencies such as secure, performant, global and highly available infrastructure, AI, ML and analytics,' said Thomas Kurian, CEO at Google Cloud.



