

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ecolab Inc. (ECL) released earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $368.6 million, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $351.3 million, or $1.20 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Ecolab Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $415.5 million or $1.42 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $3.76 billion from $3.69 billion last year.



Ecolab Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $415.5 Mln. vs. $372.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.42 vs. $1.27 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.41 -Revenue (Q2): $3.76 Bln vs. $3.69 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.80 to $6.00



