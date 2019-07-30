

SUMMIT (dpa-AFX) - Celgene Corporation (CELG) announced earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.57 billion, or $2.16 per share. This compares with $1.05 billion, or $1.43 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Celgene Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $2.08 billion or $2.86 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.5% to $4.40 billion from $3.81 billion last year.



Celgene Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.08 Bln. vs. $1.59 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.86 vs. $2.16 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.63 -Revenue (Q2): $4.40 Bln vs. $3.81 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.65 - $10.85 Full year revenue guidance: $17.2B - $17.4B



