

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple (AAPL) announced Today at Apple augmented reality (AR) experiences, offered through Apple Stores around the world. The new program features AR creations by contemporary artists selected by the New Museum, a destination for contemporary art in New York. The in-store session teaches public the basics of creating augmented reality using Swift Playgrounds.



The seven artists - Nick Cave, Nathalie Djurberg and Hans Berg, Cao Fei, John Giorno, Carsten Höller and Pipilotti Rist - will participate in the experiential project. The sessions are available beginning August 10.



