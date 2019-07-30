

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Top Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren said she will make major changes in the rules on negotiating international trade deals if elected President. Addressing a town hall meeting in Toledo, Ohio on Monday, the presidential aspirant stressed the need for a trade policy that favors the American people, not multinational corporations.



For decades, America's trade policy has worked great for the rich and the powerful, but not much for the American workers, she said on the eve of a Democratic primary debate.



In her opinion, revised negotiating standards, public disclosure of trade deal draft and expanded participation would help bring about better results.



'Before we start negotiating with anyone, we say: 'You've got to raise your standards, you've got to raise your labor standards, you've got to raise your environmental standards,' the Senator from Massachusetts told her supporters in Toledo.



Earlier, Warren had published her 'economic patriotism' agenda on the online publishing platform Medium. It includes large tax increases on the wealthy, the breakup of major high-tech firms and a regulatory crackdown on Wall Street.



The septuagenarian lawmaker made a vehement attack on US multinational giants, accusing them of being not patriotic, loyal to this country, and to its workers. 'They have loyalty to exactly one thing and that's the profitability of the bottom line,' she commented.



Warren promised that there would be fewer 'corporate CEOs and lobbyists' and more representatives from 'labor, small businesses and environmentalists' in a trade deal that her administration would negotiate with other countries.



Warren pledged to create and defend good American jobs, raise wages and farm income, combat climate change, lower drug prices and raise living standards worldwide.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX