

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Concerns over the merit of President Donald Trump's US intelligence chief nominee has risen from various corners.



Trump announced on Sunday that Dan Coats, the Director of National Intelligence, would leave on August 15, and will be replaced by Rep John Ratcliffe.



'A former U.S. Attorney, John will lead and inspire greatness for the Country he loves,' according to Trump.



But lawmakers fear if the Congressman from Texas, who lacks experience on the subject and being a hardcore Trump loyalist, will politicize crucial decisions on national security matters.



Former directors of National Intelligence, who had 17 US intelligence agencies under their supervision, were experienced diplomats or/and professionals with background and expertise in security and military affairs.



Known as loyal to Trump, Rep. Rutcliffe is also a critic of former FBI chief James Comey and special counsel Robert Mueller, whose reports on Russian involvement in US elections had put the president under pressure.



'I'm gravely concerned when it appears that the president is trying to look for someone who will be a political loyalist rather than that independent voice standing up for the intelligence community,' Democratic Senator John Warner said in an interview with CNN.



Ratcliffe would be the first DNI without significant intelligence or ambassadorial experience, according to former CIA deputy director John McLaughlin.



On the other side, 'Dan Coats has done superbly the main thing a DNI must do: present the collective view of the intelligence community in a fair, objective, and non-partisan way,' he said.



Democrats have made it clear that they will oppose Radcliffe's nomination.The most vehement criticism came from Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore.



'Congressman Ratcliffe is the most partisan and least qualified individual ever nominated to serve as Director of National Intelligence' in his opinion.



'The sum total of his qualifications appears to be his record of promoting Donald Trump's conspiracy theories about the investigation into Russian interference and calling for prosecution of Trump's political enemies,' Wyden said in a statement.



'This is a dangerous time, and America needs the most qualified and objective individuals possible to lead our intelligence agencies. Anything less risks American lives,' said Wyden, a senior member of the Senate Intelligence Committee.



Ratcliffe's nomination must first be approved by this committee before it would be taken up in the floor of the Senate.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX