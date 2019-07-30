

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $428 million, or $2.59 per share. This compares with $217 million, or $1.32 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Cincinnati Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $140 million or $0.85 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.4% to $1.91 billion from $1.56 billion last year.



Cincinnati Financial Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $140 Mln. vs. $133 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.85 vs. $0.81 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.64 -Revenue (Q2): $1.91 Bln vs. $1.56 Bln last year.



