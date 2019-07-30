sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

94,29 Euro		-2,88
-2,96 %
WKN: 878440 ISIN: US1720621010 Ticker-Symbol: CCJ 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
94,36
97,73
23:01
94,52
95,23
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION94,29-2,96 %
FN Beta