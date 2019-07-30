

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $367.56 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $194.17 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Maxim Integrated Products Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $156.0 million or $0.57 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.1% to $556.55 million from $633.15 million last year.



Maxim Integrated Products Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $156.0 Mln. vs. $207.79 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.57 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.57 -Revenue (Q4): $556.55 Mln vs. $633.15 Mln last year.



