

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Unisys Corp. (UIS) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $26.2 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $3.8 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Unisys Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $64.0 million or $0.87 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.9% to $753.8 million from $667.4 million last year.



Unisys Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $64.0 Mln. vs. $28.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.87 vs. $0.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.29 -Revenue (Q2): $753.8 Mln vs. $667.4 Mln last year.



