

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Electronic Arts Inc (EA) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $1.42 billion, or $4.75 per share. This compares with $0.29 billion, or $0.95 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $1.21 billion from $1.14 billion last year.



Electronic Arts Inc earnings at a glance:



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $5.375 Bln



