

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $60.17 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $85.46 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Digital Realty Trust Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $333.68 million or $1.53 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $800.80 million from $754.92 million last year.



Digital Realty Trust Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $333.68 Mln. vs. $353.11 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.53 vs. $1.64 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $800.80 Mln vs. $754.92 Mln last year.



