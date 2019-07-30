

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equity Residential (EQR) announced a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $308.20 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $112.83 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $669.52 million from $639.81 million last year.



Equity Residential earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $308.20 Mln. vs. $112.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.83 vs. $0.31 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.33 -Revenue (Q2): $669.52 Mln vs. $639.81 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $0.71 to $0.75 Full year revenue guidance: $2.48 to $2.54



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX