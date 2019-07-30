

VENLO (dpa-AFX) - As announced on July 24, QIAGEN (QGEN) has updated 2019 outlook based on the intention to restructure its NGS joint venture in China. The company expects net sales growth of approximately 5-6% CER (previously 7-8% CER) and adjusted EPS of approximately $1.42-1.44 CER per share (previously about $1.45-1.47 CER). Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $1.43. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the third quarter of 2019, QIAGEN expects net sales to grow approximately 4-5% CER. Adjusted EPS is expected to be about $0.35-0.36 CER per share. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $0.37.



