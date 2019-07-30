

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) revealed a profit for third quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $10.04 billion, or $2.18 per share. This compares with $11.52 billion, or $2.34 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $53.81 billion from $53.27 billion last year.



Apple Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $10.04 Bln. vs. $11.52 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.18 vs. $2.34 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.10 -Revenue (Q3): $53.81 Bln vs. $53.27 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $61 - $64 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX