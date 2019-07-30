

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Public Storage (PSA) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $306.41 million, or $1.76 per share. This compares with $348.30 million, or $2.00 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $710.95 million from $685.53 million last year.



Public Storage earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $306.41 Mln. vs. $348.30 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.76 vs. $2.00 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.83 -Revenue (Q2): $710.95 Mln vs. $685.53 Mln last year.



