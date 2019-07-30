

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP (dpa-AFX) - The Allstate Corp (ALL) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $821 million, or $2.44 per share. This compares with $678 million, or $1.91 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, The Allstate Corp reported adjusted earnings of $735 million or $2.18 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $11.14 billion from $10.10 billion last year.



The Allstate Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $735 Mln. vs. $710 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.18 vs. $2.00 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.53 -Revenue (Q2): $11.14 Bln vs. $10.10 Bln last year.



