

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) revealed a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $164.32 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $128.68 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Boston Properties Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $276.27 million or $1.78 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $733.74 million from $664.48 million last year.



Boston Properties Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $276.27 Mln. vs. $244.44 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.78 vs. $1.58 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $733.74 Mln vs. $664.48 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.75 - $1.77 Full year EPS guidance: $7.02 - $7.08



