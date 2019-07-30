

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FMC Corp. (FMC) said the company now expects full-year adjusted earnings per share in a range of $5.68 to $5.88, including the benefit of expected share repurchases in 2019 and reflecting 10 percent growth at the midpoint versus recast 2018. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $5.76. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Second-quarter adjusted earnings were $1.66 per share, an increase of 11 percent versus recast second quarter 2018. On average, 21 analysts expected the company to report profit per share of $1.65, for the quarter.



Second-quarter revenue was approximately $1.2 billion, an increase of 4.5 percent versus recast second quarter 2018, driven by strong growth in Brazil, India and EMEA. Excluding the impact of foreign currencies, organic sales grew 9 percent year over year. Analysts expected revenue of $1.2 billion for the quarter.



