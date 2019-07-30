

EDEN PRAIRIE (dpa-AFX) - C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) reported earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $169.18 million, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $159.16 million, or $1.13 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.6% to $3.91 billion from $4.28 billion last year.



C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $169.18 Mln. vs. $159.16 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.22 vs. $1.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.22 -Revenue (Q2): $3.91 Bln vs. $4.28 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX