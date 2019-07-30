

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) announced earnings for second quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $168 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $190 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Genworth Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $204 million or $0.40 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Genworth Financial Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $204 Mln. vs. $200 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.40 vs. $0.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.28



