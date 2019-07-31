

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to contract in July, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.7.



That's up from 49.4 in June, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The bureau also said its non-manufacturing index fell to 53.7 from 54.2 in June.



The composite index came in with a score of 53.1, up marginally from 53.0 in the previous month.



