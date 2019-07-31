

CLICHY (dpa-AFX) - Cosmetics and beauty products giant L'Oreal Co. (LRLCY.PK) reported that its net profit attributable to owners of the company for the first-half of 2019 rose to 2.33 billion euros or 4.13 euros per share from 2.28 billion euros or 4.04 euros per share last year.



Net profit excluding non-recurring items after non-controlling interests were 2.466 billion euros, an increase of 7.2% from the prior year. Earnings per share, excluding non-recurring items, rose 7.2% to 4.38 euros from the prior year.



Net sales for the period grew to 14.81 billion euros from 13.39 billion euros last year.



Like-for-like, i.e. based on a comparable structure and identical exchange rates, sales of the L'Oréal group grew by 7.3%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX