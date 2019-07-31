

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK consumer confidence improved in July, survey data from the market research group GfK showed Wednesday.



The consumer sentiment index rose to -11 in July from -13 in June. The reading was expected to remain unchanged at -13.



Among components, the index measuring changes in personal finances during the last 12 months increased by two points this month to +1. The forecast for personal finances over the next 12 months increased five points to +7.



Assessment of past economic situation remained unchanged in July, as the indicator held steady at -32. At the same time, expectations for the general economic situation for the coming year gained one point to -32.



The major purchase index advanced six points to +4 in July.



Pre-Brexit consumers are marginally more bullish this month, Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK, said.



'However, the coming months to the October 31st departure date will test the strength of this confidence,' Staton added.



